【科技新聞】加州多家科技公司未來數週或數月將裁員

多家科技公司向加州就業發展局提出通知，在未來幾個星期或幾個月內進行裁員。

向加州就業發展局提交裁員通知的公司，包括Intel、Amazon、Kaiser和電車電池公司FreeWire，在灣區共裁掉306個職位，影響的辦公室分布在舊金山、聖荷西、奧克蘭、Newark、Pleasanton等地方，根據僱主表示，這些裁員都是永久性的。

自從兩年多前，2022年1月至2024年5月初，科技業開始裁員以來，下面這十家公司裁掉了灣區最多的科技職位：

Facebook 5,195

Tesla 3,051

Google 2,507

Cisco Systems, 1,754

Broadcom, 1,267

Salesforce, 1,202

Intel, 1,064

Twitter, 900

PayPal, 772

LinkedIn, 711

而不久前，蘋果公司也首次透露，包括灣區在內的裁員計畫，將裁員614人，自兩年多前爆發科技業裁員潮以來，灣區已經裁減了42,000多個科技工作。

