【財經新聞】蘋果關閉兩專門店 包括南灣Infinite Loop旗艦店

蘋果公司週六關閉了兩間店鋪，當中包括位於南灣Cupertino舊蘋果公司總部的Apple Infinite Loop旗艦店。

Apple Infinite Loop旗艦店在1993年正式啟用，位於90年代中期至2017年蘋果早期總部的位置，其後總部主要部分遷到後來建立的Apple Park。

Apple Infinite Loop店鋪關閉後，部分員工會轉移到附近的店鋪，包括Apple Park訪客中心，和Santa Clara縣Westfield商場內的Apple Valley Fair。

除了Apple Infinite Loop外，蘋果亦關閉了夏威夷的Apple Royal Hawaiian。

但蘋果強調，未來仍會持續擴展Apple Store，包括週六於韓國首爾的弘大商業區，開設韓國第7家專門店，也是亞太地區的第100間蘋果專門店。

