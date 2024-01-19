【全國新聞】聯邦大陪審團控告演員Alec Baldwin過失殺人罪

【KTSF 張擎鳳報導】

一個聯邦大陪審團週五決定控告演員Alec Baldwin過失殺人罪，Baldwin涉嫌在2021年，在新墨西哥州拍攝電影Rust期間，開槍誤殺一名攝影師。

在2021年10月，電影《Rust》的主角兼監製Baldwin，在Santa Fe郊外排練電影期間，用槍指著攝影師Halyna Hutchins，突然槍聲響起，Hutchins中槍身亡，另一名導演Joel Souza亦受了傷，因此，新墨哥州的特別檢察官對Baldwin提出過失殺人控罪。

對此Baldwin表示，他沒有扣下板機，槍械走火。

特別檢察官在4月份時撒回了對Baldwin的過失殺人指控，稱他們被告知涉案槍械，可能在案發前被改裝，並發生故障。

但一份新的槍械報告顯示，Baldwin一定有扣下了板機，才會導致槍械走火，因此特別檢察官再次向他提出控罪。

