【全國新聞】聯邦大陪審團控告演員Alec Baldwin過失殺人罪

January 19, 2024 新聞, 全國消息, 熱點關注
(ABC News / YouTube / Halyna Hutchins / Instagram)

【KTSF 張擎鳳報導】

一個聯邦大陪審團週五決定控告演員Alec Baldwin過失殺人罪，Baldwin涉嫌在2021年，在新墨西哥州拍攝電影Rust期間，開槍誤殺一名攝影師。

在2021年10月，電影《Rust》的主角兼監製Baldwin，在Santa Fe郊外排練電影期間，用槍指著攝影師Halyna Hutchins，突然槍聲響起，Hutchins中槍身亡，另一名導演Joel Souza亦受了傷，因此，新墨哥州的特別檢察官對Baldwin提出過失殺人控罪。

對此Baldwin表示，他沒有扣下板機，槍械走火。

特別檢察官在4月份時撒回了對Baldwin的過失殺人指控，稱他們被告知涉案槍械，可能在案發前被改裝，並發生故障。

但一份新的槍械報告顯示，Baldwin一定有扣下了板機，才會導致槍械走火，因此特別檢察官再次向他提出控罪。

(Copyright 2024 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

您喜歡的新聞

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*