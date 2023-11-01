【加州新聞】再多四間保險公司明年起不再承保加州房屋保險

【KTSF 朱慧琪報導】
繼State Farm 和Allstate宣布不再在加州提供新的房屋保險之後，現在多四間保險公司宣佈明年開始，不再繼續承保州內的房屋保險。
舊金山（三藩市）紀事報根據本月加州保險局所收到的文件指出，四間由同一間母公司Kemper Corp.擁有的小型保險公司，包括Merastar、Unitrin Auto and Home、Unitrin Direct Property and Casualty和Kemper Independence宣佈，明年開始不再繼續承保加州的房屋保險。
其中Kemper Independence將完全撤出加州的保險業務，包括汽車、住宅和房屋火災保險；Merastar只退出房屋保險；Unitrin Direct Property and Casualty退出住宅和租房保險業務；而Unitrin Auto and Home將退出業主保險，這些小型公司的業務，總共佔加州房屋保險市場不到1%。
四間保險公司的母公司Kemper指出，決定是基於公司進行全國性重組，退出家居和汽車保險市場，可以將資金重新集中在汽車和人壽保險業務上，將繼續為加州居民和小型企業服務。
Allstate和State Farm早前宣佈不再提供新的房屋保險，主要原因是加州山火造成的損失金額太高。
