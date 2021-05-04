馬利蘭州車禍小孩被彈出車外墮海 路人見狀下海救回

【KTSF】

在馬里蘭州Ocean City 90號高速公路一條橋上周日下午發生車禍，一個小孩被彈出汽車，跌進海灣水裡，一個路人救了孩子。

警方到場時發現一部汽車掛在橋的一邊，車禍還涉及另外3部汽車，至少有8人受傷，當中7人由救護車送到醫院，而落水的小孩則由直升飛機送到Johns Hopkins兒童醫療中心。

小孩在車禍中被拋出汽車，跌進Assawoman海灣，有路過的人看見了，馬上跳過公路的安全圍欄，把孩子從水裡救出，警方沒有透露車禍原因。

