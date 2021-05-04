奧克蘭公寓大廈起火 無人受傷

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）一幢3層高公寓大廈周二早上發生火警，目前火勢已受控，無人受傷。

消防局於早上7時46分，在Second大街夾International大道一幢正在施工的公寓大廈起火，火勢猛烈，室外也看到火焰竄出。

在消防員努力撲火下，在早上8時24分火勢已受控，沒有波及其他建築物。

