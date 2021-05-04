奧克蘭公寓大廈起火 無人受傷

【KTSF】
東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）一幢3層高公寓大廈周二早上發生火警，目前火勢已受控，無人受傷。
消防局於早上7時46分，在Second大街夾International大道一幢正在施工的公寓大廈起火，火勢猛烈，室外也看到火焰竄出。
2nd Ave & International BLVD arrival conditions. #oakland #workingfire #breaking @CitizenApp pic.twitter.com/gsT96q2kaz
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) May 4, 2021
在消防員努力撲火下，在早上8時24分火勢已受控，沒有波及其他建築物。
(Copyright 2021 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.)
版權所有，不得轉載。
Please follow and like us: