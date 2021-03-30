紐約亞裔老婦無故遭人拳打腳踢（視頻）

【有線新聞】

美國再發生針對亞裔的襲擊事件。

紐約警方發放片段，一名65歲亞裔老婦在曼哈頓走去教堂，突然被一名男子大腳踢倒，該男子再上前，多次踢她的面和肚，老婦盆骨骨折。

WANTED in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Have Info? Call or DM☎️1-800-577-TIPS. Up to $2500 reward. pic.twitter.com/6gb5NDCZCA — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 30, 2021

大廈內兩名保安袖手旁觀，更將大門關上。

事發在周一，疑兇仍然在逃。

