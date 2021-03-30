紐約亞裔老婦無故遭人拳打腳踢（視頻）

【有線新聞】

美國再發生針對亞裔的襲擊事件。

紐約警方發放片段，一名65歲亞裔老婦在曼哈頓走去教堂，突然被一名男子大腳踢倒，該男子再上前，多次踢她的面和肚，老婦盆骨骨折。

大廈內兩名保安袖手旁觀，更將大門關上。

事發在周一，疑兇仍然在逃。

