紐約亞裔男子地鐵被人毆打兼箍頸（視頻）

【KTSF 江良慧報導】

紐約再發生亞裔被人攻擊事件,一個亞裔男人在地鐵上被人毆打兼箍頸,紐約警方仇視罪行小組,已經就事件展開調查,以下部分片段可能會令人不安,敬請留意。

We need the public's help. The NYPD is aware of this video and is investigating. Anyone that has information regarding this incident is urged to call or DM @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS and provide additional details including the date and time of occurrence. @NYPDTransit @NYPDnews https://t.co/fJmZC1QJac

— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021