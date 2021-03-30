奧克蘭警方阻截非法汽車表演 涉300多輛汽車

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）警方周日成功阻截一場街頭非法汽車表演，事故涉及多達300輛汽車，警方拘捕兩名人士、發出10張告票，並拖走6輛汽車。

Six Vehicles Towed and A Portland Resident Arrested After Illegal Sideshows in Oakland. Click the link for more information. #OPDCAREShttps://t.co/V3ux1EXmsd pic.twitter.com/TuEvUfWfus — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 29, 2021

當晚有多達300輛汽車在東奧克蘭行駛，駕駛者正在找尋及企圖霸佔一個十字路口進行非法汽車表演。

警方在行動中出動了直升機提供支援，而被捕人士中，其中一人是來自俄勒岡州波特蘭市。

(Copyright 2021 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.)

版權所有，不得轉載。