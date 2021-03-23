科州超市槍擊案十死 21歲男子疑涉案被捕

【KTSF】

科羅拉多州Boulder市一間超級市場周一發生槍擊案，造成十人死亡，死者包括一名警員，警方證實疑犯是一名21歲男子，暫時未知行兇動機。

警方透露，疑犯名叫Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa，居住在Arvado市，檢控官指他一生大部分時間在美國居住，他目前在醫院接受治療，警方相信他是獨自行兇。

法庭文件顯示，他是在行兇6天前買下槍械，消息指兇徒是使用半自動步槍犯案。

十名死者年約20至65歲，殉職警員Eric Talley，現年51歲，2020年加入Boulder市警隊，他是首位接報到場的警員。

另外9名死者分別是Denny Strong，20歲；Neven Stanisic，23歲；Rikki Olds，25歲；Tralona Bartkowiak，49歲；Suzanne Fountain，59歲；Teri Leiker，51歲；Kevin Mahoney，61歲；Lynn Murray，62歲；Jodi Waters，65歲。

