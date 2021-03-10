聖荷西市有汽車撞入CVS藥房

【KTSF】
南灣聖荷西市一輛汽車周三中午撞進一間CVS藥房，無人受傷。
Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle that had gone through the front window of the CVS store on Blossom Hill Road at approximately 12:11 pm today. Thankfully no one was injured. Crews are securing the electrical and checking for any structural damage. pic.twitter.com/WtyN8ajKNi
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 10, 2021
聖荷西市消防局發推文稱，事發於中午12時11分左右，地點在Blossom Hill路一間CVS藥房，一輛汽車撞入藥房內，當局正調查事故起因。
(Copyright 2021 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。