聖荷西市有汽車撞入CVS藥房

【KTSF】

南灣聖荷西市一輛汽車周三中午撞進一間CVS藥房，無人受傷。

Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle that had gone through the front window of the CVS store on Blossom Hill Road at approximately 12:11 pm today. Thankfully no one was injured. Crews are securing the electrical and checking for any structural damage. pic.twitter.com/WtyN8ajKNi

— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) March 10, 2021