聖荷西市有汽車撞入CVS藥房

March 10, 2021 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

南灣聖荷西市一輛汽車周三中午撞進一間CVS藥房，無人受傷。

聖荷西市消防局發推文稱，事發於中午12時11分左右，地點在Blossom Hill路一間CVS藥房，一輛汽車撞入藥房內，當局正調查事故起因。

