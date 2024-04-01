【灣區新聞】舊金山Mission區小巷起火 火勢從車輛延燒到至少兩棟住宅（視頻）

【KTSF】

舊金山Mission區週六凌晨發生三級大火，火勢從路邊起火的車輛延燒到至少兩棟住宅。

舊金山消防局週六凌晨兩點左右接報，在Mission區位於15到16街之間的小巷Wiese街起火，火勢從路邊的汽車蔓延到兩棟建築物，畫面可見一棟公寓大樓至少兩個單位著火。

據消防局稱，現場多人獲救，有兩人輕傷，至少9人必須撤離。

這起大火附近位於15街1661號的教堂，24小時前才發生火災，不過教堂沒有損傷，火警原因正調查中。

