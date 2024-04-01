【灣區新聞】舊金山Mission區小巷起火 火勢從車輛延燒到至少兩棟住宅（視頻）

【KTSF】

舊金山Mission區週六凌晨發生三級大火，火勢從路邊起火的車輛延燒到至少兩棟住宅。

舊金山消防局週六凌晨兩點左右接報，在Mission區位於15到16街之間的小巷Wiese街起火，火勢從路邊的汽車蔓延到兩棟建築物，畫面可見一棟公寓大樓至少兩個單位著火。

Fire crews continue to make sure the fire at Julian and Weise between 15th and 16th is completely extinguished. Only 2 minor injuries reported. This remains a third alarm fire. @RedCross is responding. pic.twitter.com/5efHzupfOf

— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 30, 2024