【灣區新聞】舊金山Mission區小巷起火 火勢從車輛延燒到至少兩棟住宅（視頻）

【KTSF】
舊金山Mission區週六凌晨發生三級大火，火勢從路邊起火的車輛延燒到至少兩棟住宅。
舊金山消防局週六凌晨兩點左右接報，在Mission區位於15到16街之間的小巷Wiese街起火，火勢從路邊的汽車蔓延到兩棟建築物，畫面可見一棟公寓大樓至少兩個單位著火。
Fire crews continue to make sure the fire at Julian and Weise between 15th and 16th is completely extinguished. Only 2 minor injuries reported. This remains a third alarm fire. @RedCross is responding. pic.twitter.com/5efHzupfOf
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 30, 2024
據消防局稱，現場多人獲救，有兩人輕傷，至少9人必須撤離。
這起大火附近位於15街1661號的教堂，24小時前才發生火災，不過教堂沒有損傷，火警原因正調查中。
(Copyright 2024 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。
Be the first to comment