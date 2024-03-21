【灣區新聞】舊金山West Portal區一家四口被車撞 重傷嬰兒不治

【KTSF】

舊金山（三藩市）West Portal區上週六發生的致命車禍，一家四口在等巴士期間，被一輛SUV汽車撞上，其中父母和一歲男童早前死亡，一直危殆的嬰兒延至週三也傷重不治。

在車禍中，40歲父親Diego Cardoso de Oliveira與一歲兒子Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira在車禍中當場死亡，38歲母親Matilde Moncada Ramos Pinto翌日不治。

肇事司機是78歲華裔婦人Mary Fong Lau，她當天中午12時13分，駕駛一輛白色SUV汽車，沿Ulla街東行，期間撞上位於Ulloa街夾Lennox Way的Muni巴士站。

Lau事發後一度被扣查，她涉嫌觸犯汽車殺人重罪、魯莽駕駛導致他人受傷重罪，以及以不安全速度駕駛的控罪。

