【灣區新聞】San Leandro公寓發生火警 三人流離失所

December 26, 2023 新聞, 灣區新聞

【KTSF】

東灣San Leandro一棟公寓週一早上發生火警，造成三人流離失所。

Alameda縣消防局週一早上約6點在社交平台X發文，稱East 14街14550號的公寓發生火警，之後將火勢撲熄，事件中沒有市民或消防員受傷。

但有三名居民包括兩名長者流離失所，紅十字會派人到場提供協助。

(Copyright 2023 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

您喜歡的新聞

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*