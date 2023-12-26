【灣區新聞】San Leandro公寓發生火警 三人流離失所

【KTSF】

東灣San Leandro一棟公寓週一早上發生火警，造成三人流離失所。

Alameda縣消防局週一早上約6點在社交平台X發文，稱East 14街14550號的公寓發生火警，之後將火勢撲熄，事件中沒有市民或消防員受傷。

Fire is now knocked down and contained to one unit on the 1st floor. Red Cross is now en-route with two elderly residents displaced. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/adtmNJjLpR

— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) December 25, 2023