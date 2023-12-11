聖誕老人提前為一名幸運「天河」客人送上節日大禮

玩家玩亮牌牌九豪取$534,121巨額累積彩金

「天河大賭場」隆重宣佈，一位幸運的「天河會員」在這個歡樂的節慶期間，增添更喜悅的玩樂樂趣。這位幸運兒於2023年12月2日玩「亮牌牌九撲克」（Face-Up Pai Gow Poker）時成功擊中了「七張同花順」（7-Card Straight Natural）從而贏取了高達$490,643的彩金以及額外的$43,478「財富紅利」（Fortune Bonus）獎金支出，共計贏得了高達$534,121的巨額彩金。本次最新大獎是繼7月4日另一位幸運玩家在「天河大賭場」玩同款流行桌面遊戲並贏得逾百萬美元大獎後的又一超級大獎。截至目前為止，「天河」已於2023年內支付了總計逾四百二十萬的牌九累積獎金。

「在『天河』玩各式各樣的桌面遊戲往往預示著鴻運當頭的時刻。能夠與客人共同慶祝那些重大而改變命運的勝利是我們每個『天河人』都極為珍視的美好體驗」，「天河大賭場」總裁Michael J. Facenda先生開心地表示。「而我們的歡慶活動還遠不止於此。『天河』還將為客人們奉上無與倫比的節日慶祝活動，各具特色的環球美食，以及多項精彩的跨年活動——在今年的節慶歡樂期間，每位蒞臨『天河大賭場』慶祝節日的客人均能在此找到適合自己的休閒娛樂項目，無限精彩不容錯過。」

除了豐富多彩的餐飲美食及休閒娛樂項目之外，「天河大賭場」還隆重地宣佈第二屆「年度希望花環展」正式開幕，此項年度節慶項目將最終捐贈出高達$15,000的善款用於支持本地區慈善機構。在整個十二月，賭場客人將可（親臨現場）投票選出自己最喜愛的花環，客人只需親臨任意一處活動推廣中心並使用「天河貴賓會員卡」刷卡即可。全部十家參與本次展出的慈善機構均將自動獲得$1,000的善款支持。此外，最終奪得花環展第一名的機構還將額外獲贈$2,500的善款，而第二名得主將獲贈$1,500的額外捐款，第三名則可獲贈$1,000的額外捐款。特別頒獎儀式及支票展示將於2024年1月11日舉行。

瞭解更多關於「天河大賭場」的資訊及詳情，包含老虎機及賭桌遊戲、會員獎勵計劃、餐飲美食、休閒娛樂項目、即將開展的優惠活動及更多，請登錄www.SkyRiver.com。

客人須年滿21週歲方可參與博彩活動。請理性節制地賭博。賭博問題求助熱線：1.800.GAMBLER。

「天河大賭場」優質吃喝玩樂新熱點

「天河大賭場」是威爾頓部落（Wilton Rancheria）與Boyd Gaming公司的合作項目， 由Boyd Gaming 負責為部落承建及管理經營。賭場於2022年8月開業，提供面積達 100,000 平方呎的博彩娛樂場地，2,100部最熱門老虎機、超逾80枱桌面遊戲及17家中西餐飲食府及美食廣場。瞭解詳情，請登錄www.SkyRiver.com。

SANTA DELIVERED HOLIDAY CHEER EARLY FOR A LUCKY SKY RIVER GUEST

WHO WON A FACE-UP PAI GOW PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WORTH $534,121

Sky River Casino is thrilled to announce the holidays are much brighter for one Sky River Rewards member playing Face-Up Pai Gow Poker on December 2, 2023. The lucky guest hit a 7-Card Straight Natural for $490,643 plus the additional Fortune Bonus payout of $43,478 for a total win of $534,121. This latest major jackpot comes after another guest won more than $1 million at Sky River Casino on July 4 playing the same type of popular card game. In total, more than $4.2 million in Pai Gow Progressive jackpots have been paid out at Sky River thus far in 2023.

“It’s always a lucky time to play the variety of table games at Sky River and we just love celebrating big, life-changing wins with our guests,” said Sky River Casino’s President Michael J. Facenda. “The festivities don’t stop there. Sky River has holiday celebrations, amazing dining options, and several New Year’s Eve events – there’s something for everyone looking to celebrate this holiday season at Sky River Casino.”

In addition to plenty of elevated food and fun offerings, Sky River Casino is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Wreaths of Hope, an annual holiday program that will result in $15,000 being donated to support local charities. Casino guests can vote (in-person) for their favorite wreaths through the month of December by swiping their Sky River Rewards card at any promotional kiosk. Each of the 10 participating organizations will receive $1,000 just for participating. Then, the first-place wreath winner will receive an additional $2,500, second place an additional $1,500, and third place an additional $1,000. A special Awards Ceremony and check presentation will take place on January 11, 2024.

For more information about Sky River Casino, including slots and table games, the rewards program, drinks and dining, entertainment options, upcoming promotions, and more, please visit www.SkyRiver.com.

Must be 21 years or older to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. Problem Gambling Helpline 1.800.GAMBLER.

About Sky River Casino

Sky River Casino was built by the Wilton Rancheria in partnership with Boyd Gaming Corporation, which is building and managing the property for the tribe. The casino opened in August 2022 and includes 100,000 sq ft of gaming, 2,100 slot machines, 80 table games, and 17 bars and restaurants. To learn more, visit www.SkyRiver.com.