聖地牙哥翻船意外 至少3死27人傷

南加州聖地牙哥沿岸周日早上發生翻船事件，造成至少3人死亡，27人受傷，事件仍在調查中。

Photos taken at the scene of the boat incident today. 40’ cabin cruiser broke up along the rocks inside the surf line. The @SDLifeguards cliff rescue veh was used to extricate one patient up to street level. pic.twitter.com/lQ54UdBWBG — SDFD (@SDFD) May 2, 2021

海岸防衛隊周日早上約10時半接報指，聖地牙哥沿岸Cabrillo國家紀年碑近Point Loma有船隻沉沒。

聖地牙哥消防局形容，這是一起多人傷亡的事故，超過25人獲救，救援人員指，海上的大石可能是導致沉船意外的原因，去年當地亦出現過同類事故。

