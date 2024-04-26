【灣區新聞】舊金山Presidio Heights正施工住宅樓宇起火 無人受傷

【KTSF 嚴劍蓉報導】

舊金山（三藩市）高級住宅區Presidio Heights一棟正進行工程的四層高住宅樓宇，週五清晨發生二級大火，事件中無人受傷。

發生大火的建築位於Lyon夾Clay街，舊金山消防局表示，這棟建築週五清晨近4時半起火，由於四層全部著火，冒出大量濃煙，火警升為二級，約60名消防員出動救火，早上約6時將火救熄。

The 2nd alarm fire at Clay and Lyon has been knocked down as firefighters continue to extinguish fire in void spaces and confirm all fire is out.

Smoke conditions have improved considerably. https://t.co/xKcbH5B2QY pic.twitter.com/7cyX5knrVF — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 26, 2024

當局指，這棟有六個單位的住宅樓宇正在進行工程，事發時建築物內沒有人，事件中無人受傷。

由於週五早上吹強風，市內其他社區有居民表示聞到煙味。

Firefighters continue to work to hold this 2nd alarm fire to the building of origin. 60 firefighters now in scene. pic.twitter.com/rW0H6fGs1G — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 26, 2024

