【灣區新聞】舊金山Presidio Heights正施工住宅樓宇起火 無人受傷

April 26, 2024 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF 嚴劍蓉報導】

舊金山（三藩市）高級住宅區Presidio Heights一棟正進行工程的四層高住宅樓宇，週五清晨發生二級大火，事件中無人受傷。

發生大火的建築位於Lyon夾Clay街，舊金山消防局表示，這棟建築週五清晨近4時半起火，由於四層全部著火，冒出大量濃煙，火警升為二級，約60名消防員出動救火，早上約6時將火救熄。

當局指，這棟有六個單位的住宅樓宇正在進行工程，事發時建築物內沒有人，事件中無人受傷。

由於週五早上吹強風，市內其他社區有居民表示聞到煙味。

