【國際新聞】馬來西亞兩軍方直升機相撞墜毀 機上10人全部罹難

馬來西亞兩架軍方直升機相撞墜毀，機上10人全部罹難。

有片段拍到直升機相撞一刻，事發早上9時許，兩架直升機在霹靂州的海軍基地進行閱兵排練，突然在半空相撞，當局正核實10名遇難者的身分。

