【全國新聞】紐約Brooklyn除夕夜一公寓起火 7人受傷

紐約Brooklyn除夕夜一棟公寓發生四級大火，導致80人流離失所，7人受傷，其中兩人是消防員，當局正調查與燒煙花有關。
紐約消防部指出，火警週日晚約7點幾發生，當地消防局在X平台的帖文指出，現場是Brooklyn一棟公寓住宅，消防員趕到現場後發現，放置在屋苑庭院的建築物料起火，火勢在16分鐘內升為四級火，一度波及約12個單位，多個樓層都著火，至少有7人受輕傷，其中兩人是消防員。
Update: At 7:20pm, the FDNY responded to a report of fire at 881 Schenck Ave, BKN. Units arrived to find heavy fire in the courtyard with a lot of building materials on fire. 4 alarms within 16 minutes. 7 minor injuries including 2 FF. The fire is under control & investigation. pic.twitter.com/pVkqJgJWiD
— FDNY (@FDNY) January 1, 2024
ABC7的報導指出，消防調查人員在公寓庭院裡發現一盒爆竹煙花，正調查是否有人燒煙花導致火災。
