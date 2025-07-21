【灣區新聞】私家車撞進南聖荷西一郵局 引發二級火警

【KTSF】

週日凌晨，一架私家車撞進南聖荷西郵局，引發二級火警。

根據聖荷西消防局週日凌晨3時接報，Crown Boulevard 6500號路段發生火警，即南聖荷西郵局的位置，消防到場後將火勢定為二級火。

Early this morning, #SJFD firefighters responded to a fire at the Post Office on the 6500 block of Crown Blvd in south SJ. Second alarm response with ~50 personnel on scene. Defensive operations. No injuries reported. Cause is under investigation.

TOC: 2:58am; Knockdown: 4:31am. pic.twitter.com/Cy7PBWMcsz

— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 20, 2025