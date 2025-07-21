【灣區新聞】私家車撞進南聖荷西一郵局 引發二級火警

【KTSF】
週日凌晨，一架私家車撞進南聖荷西郵局，引發二級火警。
根據聖荷西消防局週日凌晨3時接報，Crown Boulevard 6500號路段發生火警，即南聖荷西郵局的位置，消防到場後將火勢定為二級火。
Early this morning, #SJFD firefighters responded to a fire at the Post Office on the 6500 block of Crown Blvd in south SJ. Second alarm response with ~50 personnel on scene. Defensive operations. No injuries reported. Cause is under investigation.
TOC: 2:58am; Knockdown: 4:31am. pic.twitter.com/Cy7PBWMcsz
— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 20, 2025
經調查後，消防隊指，由於一架私家車撞入郵局，引發火警，當局派出大約50名消防員撲救，火勢大約在凌晨4時半左右被撲熄。
郵政檢查局正在調查這起事件，消防局和聖荷西警方也共同發聲明指拘捕了一名疑犯，案件正在調查中。
(Copyright 2025 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。