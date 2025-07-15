【灣區新聞】舊金山西增區公寓大樓發生火警 一人情況危殆

【KTSF】
舊金山（三藩市）Western Addition西增區一棟公寓大樓週日發生火警，一人情況危殆。
舊金山消防局表示，週日晚日本埠附近，位於Golden Gate Ave 1201號一棟5層樓高的公寓大樓發生火警。
**UPDATE**
This 1-Alarm structure fire at 1201 Golden Gate, located on the second floor of a five-story multi-residential building, is now contained and is under control. It was confined to one apartment unit. One adult was rescued by San Francisco firefighters and transported… https://t.co/44Dz9w22j7 pic.twitter.com/VAVvOqbKdc
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 14, 2025
起火地點是二樓一個單位，所幸的是火勢並沒有波及其他單位，消防員到場後隨即展開救火工作，並疏散公寓内的居民。
一名成年人獲救後，被送到醫療燒傷中心留醫，他情況危殆，另外有一人因這場火警失去家園。
舊金山消防局正在調查起火原因。
(Copyright 2025 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。