【灣區新聞】舊金山西增區公寓大樓發生火警 一人情況危殆

【KTSF】

舊金山（三藩市）Western Addition西增區一棟公寓大樓週日發生火警，一人情況危殆。

舊金山消防局表示，週日晚日本埠附近，位於Golden Gate Ave 1201號一棟5層樓高的公寓大樓發生火警。

**UPDATE**

This 1-Alarm structure fire at 1201 Golden Gate, located on the second floor of a five-story multi-residential building, is now contained and is under control. It was confined to one apartment unit. One adult was rescued by San Francisco firefighters and transported… https://t.co/44Dz9w22j7 pic.twitter.com/VAVvOqbKdc

— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 14, 2025