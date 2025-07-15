【灣區新聞】舊金山西增區公寓大樓發生火警 一人情況危殆

舊金山（三藩市）Western Addition西增區一棟公寓大樓週日發生火警，一人情況危殆。

舊金山消防局表示，週日晚日本埠附近，位於Golden Gate Ave 1201號一棟5層樓高的公寓大樓發生火警。

起火地點是二樓一個單位，所幸的是火勢並沒有波及其他單位，消防員到場後隨即展開救火工作，並疏散公寓内的居民。

一名成年人獲救後，被送到醫療燒傷中心留醫，他情況危殆，另外有一人因這場火警失去家園。

舊金山消防局正在調查起火原因。

