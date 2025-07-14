【灣區新聞】聖荷西商廈發生大火 無人受傷

【KTSF】

南灣聖荷西一棟商業大廈週日清晨發生大火，無人受傷。

根據聖荷西消防局，週日清晨5時35分左右接報，東27街夾東Julian至東St. James街，位置鄰近101號公路以西方向的一棟兩層高的商業大廈發生大火，樓宇內設有一間承包公司Clean Roofing，和行銷顧問公司BrandingOut LLC。

The incident is still ongoing as personnel utilize aerial master streams in attempt to fully extinguish the fire while maintaining a safe distance from potential building collapse. Crews successfully protected the adjacent buildings and residential structures. pic.twitter.com/G1pHcem1Gh — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 13, 2025

消防表示，火勢持續燃燒了2小時，當局使用雲梯水管將火完全撲滅，避免該樓宇倒塌，也保護了鄰近建築物沒有受到大火延燒。

事故中無人受傷，至於起火原因仍調查中。

(Copyright 2025 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

版權所有，不得轉載。