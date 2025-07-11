【灣區新聞】舊金山列治文區發生住宅火警 一人死亡

【KTSF】

舊金山（三藩市）列治文區發生住宅火警，有一個居民死亡，一個消防員受輕傷，火警現場就在一個消防分局對面。

舊金山消防局在X平台發佈的消息指出，火警現場位於26 Ave 500號地段，介乎Anza街和Geary大道之間，是一棟獨立屋，斜對面就是14號消防分局，消防局將火警列為一級。

從消防局提供的片段可見，住宅的廚房燒毀，樓宇損毀嚴重，消防局表示有一人死亡，當局正在調查火警原因。

