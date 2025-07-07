【灣區新聞】奧克蘭倉庫四級大火 疑是非法大麻種植場

【KTSF】

上週五晚東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）一個倉庫發生四級大火，當局出動了超過75名消防員撲救，警方懷疑倉庫是一個非法大麻種植場，火頭在週六再次起火，消防即時迅速控制火勢。

消防隊長Porya Jeddi說：「這就是為何維持消防局開門營運，確保消防局人員齊全如此重要，我們需要消防員、我們需要消防局，我們正在努力做好工作，另外要說的是，上週五許多成員都是強制上班，我肯定有一名成員，已經連續11天都在工作，也就是11天、每天24小時輪班。」

案發倉庫位於奧克蘭東8街5200號路段，最早於下午5點左右起火，火勢很快定為四級大火。

當局出動超過75名消防員撲救，火頭在週六再次起火，消防即時迅速控制火勢，起火原因仍然調查中。

