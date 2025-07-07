【灣區新聞】奧克蘭倉庫四級大火 疑是非法大麻種植場

【KTSF】

上週五晚東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）一個倉庫發生四級大火，當局出動了超過75名消防員撲救，警方懷疑倉庫是一個非法大麻種植場，火頭在週六再次起火，消防即時迅速控制火勢。

消防隊長Porya Jeddi說：「這就是為何維持消防局開門營運，確保消防局人員齊全如此重要，我們需要消防員、我們需要消防局，我們正在努力做好工作，另外要說的是，上週五許多成員都是強制上班，我肯定有一名成員，已經連續11天都在工作，也就是11天、每天24小時輪班。」

Chief Damon Covington and Battalion Chief Jeddi provided an update from the scene of this evenings 4 Alarm fire in the 5200 block of East 8th St in East Oakland. Tremendous job by crews to contain this large fire and prevent significant impact and mass displacement of neighbors. pic.twitter.com/DXrLyXMFwS — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) July 5, 2025

案發倉庫位於奧克蘭東8街5200號路段，最早於下午5點左右起火，火勢很快定為四級大火。

當局出動超過75名消防員撲救，火頭在週六再次起火，消防即時迅速控制火勢，起火原因仍然調查中。

