【灣區新聞】奧克蘭建築物發生二級火 起火原因調查中

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）週日凌晨也發生二級大火。

東灣奧克蘭消防週日凌晨近1時，接報位於International大道3700號路段一幢建築物發生二級大火，當局出動了45名消防員撲救，大火在約40分鐘內撲熄，起火的原因仍調查中。

