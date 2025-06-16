【灣區新聞】奧克蘭建築物發生二級火 起火原因調查中

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）週日凌晨也發生二級大火。

東灣奧克蘭消防週日凌晨近1時，接報位於International大道3700號路段一幢建築物發生二級大火，當局出動了45名消防員撲救，大火在約40分鐘內撲熄，起火的原因仍調查中。

Update 1) 40 minutes into incident. The Incident Commander reports that conditions are improving. Approximately 45 firefighters in scene right now. No reports of injuries at this time. https://t.co/MMYqBQhQ5L pic.twitter.com/u5g7C1cTvD — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 15, 2025

