【國際新聞】民主黨參議員訪薩爾瓦多監獄 探望被錯誤遞解出境男子

馬里蘭州參議員Chris Van Hollen，在薩爾瓦多見到了被特朗普美國政府錯誤驅逐的Kilmar Abrego Garcia。

儘管移民法庭下令，阻止特朗普政府將Garcia驅逐出境，但他仍於3月被遣送到薩爾瓦多重罪犯監獄。

I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return. pic.twitter.com/U9y2gZpxCb — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 18, 2025

馬里蘭州參議員週四晚間在X社交媒體平台上，發布了一張與Garcia會面的照片，並表示，他還給Garcia的妻子致電，替Garcia傳達了他對妻子的愛意。

該議員沒有提供Garcia的最新情況，他的律師正在努力向特朗普政府施壓，要求其協助Garcia返回美國。

