【全國新聞】貿易戰觸發全球股災 特朗普再發文立場未有軟化

【有線新聞】

全球股市持續動盪下，美國總統特朗普對加徵關稅的立場未有軟化。

特朗普於美國當地周一早上發文指油價、利率、食物價格都向下，並沒有通脹，又重申反應緩慢的聯儲局應減息，聲稱已有關稅措施為長期被欺凌的美國獲取數十億計美元；並指控中國是對美國最大的欺凌者，批評中國長期實施荒唐的高關稅下再對美加徵34%關稅，不理會他警告相關國家勿報復，又重申是前朝領袖縱容他人數十年來佔美國便宜。

The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2025

Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place. This is… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2025

