【全國新聞】貿易戰觸發全球股災 特朗普再發文立場未有軟化

April 7, 2025 新聞, 全國消息, 熱點關注

【有線新聞】

全球股市持續動盪下，美國總統特朗普對加徵關稅的立場未有軟化。

特朗普於美國當地周一早上發文指油價、利率、食物價格都向下，並沒有通脹，又重申反應緩慢的聯儲局應減息，聲稱已有關稅措施為長期被欺凌的美國獲取數十億計美元；並指控中國是對美國最大的欺凌者，批評中國長期實施荒唐的高關稅下再對美加徵34%關稅，不理會他警告相關國家勿報復，又重申是前朝領袖縱容他人數十年來佔美國便宜。

