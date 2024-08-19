【灣區新聞】汽車撞上舊金山聯合廣場建築物 4乘客受傷送院（視頻）

【KTSF 朱慧琪報導】

週日凌晨，一架私家車撞上了舊金山（三藩市）聯合廣場一棟建築物，車上4名乘客受傷送院。

舊金山消防局於週日凌晨2時半左右，在社交媒體上發布片段，指一輛私家車撞上了舊金山Post街299號建築物一角，需要暫時關閉Stockton街夾Post街口。

片段見到，黑色私家車撞上Breitling名錶專門店門外轉角的柱子，建築物的結構損壞，車上5名乘客有4人，需要送往醫院治療，當局同時出動舊金山樓宇檢查局人員，以評估建築物的結構損壞情況。

*