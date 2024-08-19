【灣區新聞】汽車撞上舊金山聯合廣場建築物 4乘客受傷送院（視頻）

【KTSF 朱慧琪報導】

週日凌晨，一架私家車撞上了舊金山（三藩市）聯合廣場一棟建築物，車上4名乘客受傷送院。

舊金山消防局於週日凌晨2時半左右，在社交媒體上發布片段，指一輛私家車撞上了舊金山Post街299號建築物一角，需要暫時關閉Stockton街夾Post街口。

Stockton is closed at Post as #YourSFFD tends to passengers of a single vehicle into a building at the corner. 4 of the 5 will be taken to local hospitals with non life threatening injuries.

No ETA of when the intersection will reopen.

SF Building inspectors are also responding. pic.twitter.com/OySn0MuNa6

— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 18, 2024