【灣區新聞】舊金山Great Hightway發生離奇意外 一人被困排污水管（視頻）

【KTSF 朱慧琪報導】

舊金山（三藩市）Great Hightway發生離奇意外，消防週日清晨在排污水管救出一人。

根據舊金山消防局接報，週日清晨約4時40分左右，位於Great Highway夾Vicente街，一人被困在20英尺的排污水管中。

Confined Space Rescue – Upper

Great Highway at Vicente –

One victim in a sewer pipe approximately 20 feet below the roadway. Rescuers are securing safe access and will assess any injuries once they reach the victim. pic.twitter.com/qVj9BKJ6N1

— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 18, 2024