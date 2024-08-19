【灣區新聞】舊金山Great Hightway發生離奇意外 一人被困排污水管（視頻）

【KTSF 朱慧琪報導】
舊金山（三藩市）Great Hightway發生離奇意外，消防週日清晨在排污水管救出一人。
根據舊金山消防局接報，週日清晨約4時40分左右，位於Great Highway夾Vicente街，一人被困在20英尺的排污水管中。
消防出動10多名人員，將受害人固定在繩索上，約半小時後，成功將他從水管中救出，受害人被救出時神智清醒，但無法自己走路，被送往醫院治療，當局未知他被困排污水管的意外起因。
