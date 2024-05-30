【灣區新聞】舊金山交通局獲聯邦撥款 用於升級八個Muni車站

【KTSF 張擎鳳報導】
舊金山（三藩市）交通局（SFMTA）公佈獲得資金，用以改善無障礙環境的八個車站。
舊金山交通局本週從聯邦運輸部獲得約470萬資金，用以改善MUNI的無障礙設施，交通局週三正式公佈獲得升級的八座Muni車站信息。
其中M Oceanview線上，在19街上的兩座車站，與San Jose Ave夾Niagara Ave的終點站將會獲得改善。
J Church線上，在San Jose Ave上的三座車站，和Church St.線上的兩座車站也將獲得升級。
以下是將會獲得升級的八個車站：
· M Ocean View terminus final outbound stop at the San Jose Ave./Niagara Ave.
· M Ocean View inbound stop at 19th Ave./Monticello St. (new stop location from stop consolidation)
· M Ocean View outbound stop at 19th Ave./Randolph St. -north (new stop location from stop consolidation)
· J Church outbound stop at San Jose Ave./Santa Rosa Ave.
· J Church inbound stop at San Jose Ave./Santa Ynez Ave.
· J Church outbound stop at San Jose Ave./Santa Ynez Ave.
· J Church inbound stop at Church St./Duboce Ave.
· J Church outbound stop at Church St./Market St.
(Copyright 2024 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。
Be the first to comment