【全國新聞】演員Johnny Wactor在洛杉磯阻截賊人時被槍殺（視頻）

May 28, 2024 新聞, 全國消息, 熱點關注

【KTSF 周正鈞報導】

電視劇《General Hospital》前演員Johnny Wactor，在洛杉磯阻止賊人偷取他汽車的催化轉換器時被槍殺。

據洛杉磯警察局稱，案發於週六凌晨3點左右，當時Johnny在洛杉磯市中心接近三名男子，他的母親Scarlett Wactor告訴當地電視台指，37歲的Johnny在屋頂酒吧下班後，與一位同事離開時，看到有人在他的車旁，當時以為車子正被拖走，一名戴面罩的疑犯開了槍。

警方指，三名疑犯駕車逃離現場，Johnny送院搶救，最終傷重不治。

Johnny在2020年至2022年間，在電視劇《General Hospital》中飾演Brando Corbin，他還出演了多部電影和電視劇，包括《Station 19》 、《NCIS》、HBO的《West World》和電子遊戲《Call of Duty: Vanguard》。

