【灣區新聞】灣區發出酷熱天氣警示 南灣開放避暑中心

【KTSF 黃恩光報導】

國家氣象局對灣區發出酷熱天氣警示,週四最熱是中半島,Redwood City、南灣Palo Alto至聖荷西、Gilroy和Morgan Hill一帶,最高氣溫接近華氏100度,而一向較為清涼的沿海城市Half Moon Bay,週四最高氣溫達到90度,打破2013年82度的同日高溫紀錄,氣象局預測要等到星期日氣溫才會顯著下降。

酷熱天氣警示週四到週五深夜11時生效,南灣、北灣以及東灣內陸地區除了炎熱之外,相對濕度也低,乾燥的天氣容易導致山火。

氣象局週四將酷熱天氣警示的範圍擴大至灣區以南Monterey海灣、Carmel Valley,以及Salinas一帶。

當局表示,酷熱天氣會影響年長以及體弱人士,呼籲大家減少戶外活動,以及多喝水,做好防曬,不要將小孩或寵物獨自留在車廂裡,預料星期六氣溫會稍微下降,到星期一氣溫將回到接近正常的水平,即是南灣日間氣溫70多度,舊金山60多度,星期一有機會下雨。

因應天氣酷熱,南灣Santa Clara縣這兩、三天開放避暑中心,以下是公立圖書館及社區中心的地點及開放時間:

Central Park Library

2635 Homestead Rd.

Santa Clara, CA 95051

Thursday, Oct. 5 from noon – 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Community Recreation Center

969 Kiely Blvd.

Santa Clara, CA 95051

Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cupertino Library

10800 Torre Ave.

Cupertino, CA 95014

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Friday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Gilroy Library

350 W. 6th St.

Gilroy, CA 95020

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Los Altos Library

13 S. San Antonio Rd.

Los Altos, CA 94022

Thursday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Los Gatos Library

100 Villa Ave.

Los Gatos, CA 95030

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Milpitas Community Center

457 E. Calaveras Blvd.

Milpitas, CA 95035

Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m..

Milpitas Library

160 N. Main St.

Milpitas, CA 95035

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Milpitas Senior Center

40 N. Milpitas Blvd.

Milpitas, CA 95035

Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. – noon

Milpitas Sports Center

1325 E. Calaveras Blvd.

Milpitas, CA 95035

Thursday, Oct. 5 from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mission Branch Library

1098 Lexington St.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Thursday, Oct. 5 from noon – 5 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library

660 W. Main Ave.

Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mountain View Community Center Lobby

201 S. Rengstorff Ave.

Mountain View, CA 94040

Thursday Oct. 5 – Friday, Oct. 6 from 8:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Mountain View Police Services Fire Administration Building Lobby

1000 Villa St.

Mountain View, CA 94041

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Friday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mountain View Public Library

585 Franklin St.

Mountain View, CA 94041

Thursday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Northside Library

695 Moreland Way

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Thursday, Oct. 5 from noon – 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saratoga Library

13650 Saratoga Ave.

Saratoga, CA 95070

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Senior Center

1303 Fremont St.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Woodland Library

1975 Grant Rd.

Los Altos, CA 94024

Thursday, Oct. 5 – Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

(Copyright 2023 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

版權所有,不得轉載。