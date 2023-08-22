【灣區新聞】Alameda市有車衝下海 一名男子獲救

【KTSF】
東灣Alameda市週一凌晨有車入海，救援人員從水中救出一名男子。
Alameda消防表示，男子獲救時昏迷且沒有呼吸，救援人員即場施行急救，再送院搶救。
🚨WATER RESCUE & DIVE TEAM RESPONSE🚨
At approx 3:20 am this AM, 8-21-2023, the Alameda Fire Department responded to the report of a Water Rescue in the 1000 block of W. Tower Avenue for a vehicle into the water at Seaplane Lagoon.
Full Post: https://t.co/1bMMy7XYDp#Alameda pic.twitter.com/JNUuDVFKju
— City of Alameda Fire Department (@alamedacityfire) August 21, 2023
當局表示，週一凌晨約3時20分接報，有車衝入Seaplane Lagoon，消防員趕到W. Tower Avenue 1000號路段，發現在一部車在水裡，當局派出蛙人搜索是否還有其他人在水裡，其後並無發現。
當局仍在調查那部車衝下海的原因。
