【灣區新聞】Alameda市有車衝下海 一名男子獲救

東灣Alameda市週一凌晨有車入海，救援人員從水中救出一名男子。

Alameda消防表示，男子獲救時昏迷且沒有呼吸，救援人員即場施行急救，再送院搶救。

At approx 3:20 am this AM, 8-21-2023, the Alameda Fire Department responded to the report of a Water Rescue in the 1000 block of W. Tower Avenue for a vehicle into the water at Seaplane Lagoon.

