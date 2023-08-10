【灣區新聞】奧克蘭貨運碼頭附近金屬回收場發生火警

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）消防部門消息，週三下午5點半，東灣奧克蘭貨運碼頭附近一個金屬回收場發生火警，起火原因未明。

而因應這宗火災，灣區空氣質素管理發出警示，火場產生的濃煙會影響東灣奧克蘭、San Leandro、Fremont及Alameda市的空氣質素，預計遠至南灣聖荷西也會受到影響，建議大眾留在室內並關上門窗，利用空調系統避免室外空氣進入室內。

Chief Damon Covington provided an update at 915pm on the status of tonight’s incident at Schnitzer Steel. The fire is Under Control. Credit to the 20+ Oakland firefighters & @SFFDPIO & @alamedacityfire fire boats. Smoke continues to be seen as crews put more water on the pile. pic.twitter.com/rfkvxSm8VH

— Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) August 10, 2023