【灣區新聞】奧克蘭貨運碼頭附近金屬回收場發生火警

August 10, 2023 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注
(Oakland Fire Department)

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）消防部門消息，週三下午5點半，東灣奧克蘭貨運碼頭附近一個金屬回收場發生火警，起火原因未明。

而因應這宗火災，灣區空氣質素管理發出警示，火場產生的濃煙會影響東灣奧克蘭、San Leandro、Fremont及Alameda市的空氣質素，預計遠至南灣聖荷西也會受到影響，建議大眾留在室內並關上門窗，利用空調系統避免室外空氣進入室內。

