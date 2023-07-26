【灣區新聞】Daly City有亞裔長者被襲擊 匪徒在逃（視頻）

July 26, 2023

【KTSF】

中半島Daly City也發生襲擊亞裔長者的案件。

Asian Crime Report的獨家報導指出，上星期三下午1點左右，一個非洲裔男人涉嫌在Daly City捷運站外面的巴士站，將一個超過80歲的亞裔婆婆推出馬路，婆婆受了傷，匪徒之後襲擊一名Muni司機。

Asian Crime Report透露，有目擊者表示，婆婆跌倒、流血、有瘀傷、扭傷了雙手的手腕，當時有亞裔和非洲裔過路人協助婆婆，又有幾個非洲裔追著匪徒，目前匪徒仍然在逃。

