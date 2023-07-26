【灣區新聞】Daly City有亞裔長者被襲擊 匪徒在逃（視頻）

【KTSF】

中半島Daly City也發生襲擊亞裔長者的案件。

Asian Crime Report的獨家報導指出，上星期三下午1點左右，一個非洲裔男人涉嫌在Daly City捷運站外面的巴士站，將一個超過80歲的亞裔婆婆推出馬路，婆婆受了傷，匪徒之後襲擊一名Muni司機。

ACR Exclusive: Black man alleged to attack Asian elder and throw her off the curb onto an incoming bus at Daly City BART Station! No cops came or paramedics. Victim in blue. Perp is still out there. He attacked a Muni agent too. @DionLimTV @DalyCityPD @SFPD @SFMTA_Muni pic.twitter.com/9cQbj4enOZ

— Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) July 19, 2023