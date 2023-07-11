【灣區新聞】海豹被困舊金山港口 消防員與Marine Mammal救援隊聯合拯救（視頻）

【KTSF】

一隻海豹週末在舊金山（三藩市）的港口被困，舊金山消防局聯同Marine Mammal救援隊拯救了牠。

San Francisco Fire working with Marine Mammal Rescue to save a harbor seal.

Firefighters from Station 35 had the pleasure of working with volunteers who are trained in pinniped rescue.

This seal was rescued in the #SF BAY tonight (7-9-2023) and is now on its way to recovery… pic.twitter.com/2DzzX4cvr6

— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 10, 2023