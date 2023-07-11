【灣區新聞】海豹被困舊金山港口 消防員與Marine Mammal救援隊聯合拯救（視頻）

【KTSF】

一隻海豹週末在舊金山（三藩市）的港口被困，舊金山消防局聯同Marine Mammal救援隊拯救了牠。

舊金山消防局發推文及上載影片，顯示35號消防站的消防隊員，聯同Marine Mammal救援隊的志願者，週日拯救海豹的過程。

這隻海豹被網或障礙物困住，目前獲救的海豹正在海洋哺乳動物中心的獸醫設施中接受治療，康復後就會被放回海中。

