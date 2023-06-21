總統拜登針對涉及亞太裔社區的問題 向民眾徵求意見

總統拜登針對亞太裔與夏威夷原住民的諮詢委員會，在下個月舉行的公聽會之前，徵求民眾就一些涉及亞太裔社區的問題，以書信或口述方式提供意見

諮詢委員會將有15個問題，要索取民眾意見，議題包括：針對亞裔的仇恨事件、經濟方面的保障、語言協助、健康平等和移民與公民身份等

資訊委員會將依照收集到的資料，為總統在這些議題上，制定政策的過程中提供意見

委員會將通過電郵方式接受這些意見：AANHPICommission@hhs.gov

民眾也可以同過聯邦網站提供意見

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2023/06/08/2023-12272/announcement-of-the-presidents-advisory-commission-on-asian-americans-native-hawaiians-and-pacific?mc_cid=ccbd900415&mc_eid=b47304cec5

(Copyright 2023 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

版權所有，不得轉載。