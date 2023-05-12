NBC環球集團前廣告部總裁將出任Twitter行政總裁

【KTSF 朱慧琪報導】

Twitter的新行政總裁身份曝光，是全國廣播公司母公司NBC環球集團的前廣告部總裁Linda Yaccarino。

Twitter老闆馬斯克發推文承認，已聘請Yaccarino擔任Twitter行政總裁。

Yaccarino在全國廣播公司母公司NBC環球集團工作了12年，根據該公司的資料，Yaccarino與她的團隊自2011年以來，幫公司創造超過一千億元的廣告銷售額。

據LinkedIn上的資料，Yaccarino之前是擔任NBC全球廣告和客戶部總裁11年。

馬斯克表示，Yaccarino會主管營運，而馬斯克就會轉為執行主席及技術總監，專注於產品設計和新科技。

