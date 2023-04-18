【灣區新聞】聖荷西警方週日晚截停非法街頭漂車 拘捕數人

【KTSF】

聖荷西警方週日晚間中斷了一場非法的街頭漂車，並拘留了幾人。

事發地點是Almaden路夾Curtner大道，警方於晚間11點多出動大批巡邏員警及直升機到場維護秩序。

Last night, SJPD Patrol officers responded to sideshow activity at the intersection of Old Almaden Rd and Curtner Av. With the assistance of AIR3, patrol officers flooded the area in a coordinated response and detained a large portion of the participants.

Here’s the tally from… pic.twitter.com/HdPWDjRWF0

— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 17, 2023