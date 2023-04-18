【灣區新聞】聖荷西警方週日晚截停非法街頭漂車 拘捕數人

April 18, 2023 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

聖荷西警方週日晚間中斷了一場非法的街頭漂車，並拘留了幾人。

事發地點是Almaden路夾Curtner大道，警方於晚間11點多出動大批巡邏員警及直升機到場維護秩序。

辦過程中，有三人試圖逃離而被捕，另有一人為重罪通缉犯被捕，警方也向在場的觀眾發出了21張傳票，三輛車也被扣押30天。

(Copyright 2023 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

您喜歡的新聞

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*