【灣區新聞】奧克蘭警方在兩次截查行動起獲四支槍械

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）警方在週三的兩次截查行動中起獲四支槍械。

警方表示，在4月12日，16 Avenue 1900號路段，因為懷疑一輛房車的車主涉及早前一宗槍擊案，而截停該車輛，之後拘留了五人，並起獲三把槍。

OPD Makes Multiple Arrests and Recover Several Firearms. This week alone OPD officers recovered at least a dozen firearms. For the year, OPD has recovered nearly 300 firearms.https://t.co/kU5lMn8WVb pic.twitter.com/nG13nMqvg2 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 13, 2023

在另一宗事件，同樣在12日，在傍晚7點15分，警方接報在61 Avenue 1100號路段發生持槍搶劫，之後警方在截查車輛時，拘留一名未成年人士，並找到一支「鬼槍」。

奧克蘭警方表示，今年以來已經起獲近三百支槍械。

