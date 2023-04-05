【全國新聞】聯邦眾議長麥卡錫與蔡英文南加州會面

April 5, 2023 新聞, 全國消息, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

美國聯邦眾議院議長麥卡錫週三在南加州與在美國過境的台灣總統蔡英文會面，在兩岸關係升溫下，向台方展示美國國會的支持。

麥卡錫週三在南加州Simi Valley的列根總統圖書館與蔡英文會面，麥卡錫在Twitter發文指，他很榮幸與蔡英文會面，形容美國與台灣人民的友誼從未如此穩固。

詳細新聞內容，請留意今晚粵語/國語新聞報導

(Copyright 2023 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

您喜歡的新聞

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*