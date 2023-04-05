【全國新聞】聯邦眾議長麥卡錫與蔡英文南加州會面

【KTSF】

美國聯邦眾議院議長麥卡錫週三在南加州與在美國過境的台灣總統蔡英文會面，在兩岸關係升溫下，向台方展示美國國會的支持。

麥卡錫週三在南加州Simi Valley的列根總統圖書館與蔡英文會面，麥卡錫在Twitter發文指，他很榮幸與蔡英文會面，形容美國與台灣人民的友誼從未如此穩固。

The friendship between America and the people of Taiwan has never been stronger. It is my honor to welcome President @iingwen to the @Reagan_Library. pic.twitter.com/2XSIJRv7Vp — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) April 5, 2023

