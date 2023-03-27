【灣區新聞】Pleasant Hill警方拘兩人 涉藏有出冰毒和手槍

March 27, 2023 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

東灣Pleasant Hill警方拘捕兩名人士，起出冰毒和手槍。

當局指得知一名因入屋爆竊而被通緝的人士，可能正匿藏在一間酒店，在週六持拘捕令去到酒店，在沒有遇到任何反抗下，將對方拘捕。

警方在房間內起出一支左輪手槍、幾發子彈、接近一磅的冰毒，大量現金和毒品交易的證據。

當時酒店房間內另一個人亦正被通緝，兩名被捕人士目前被關押在縣監獄。

(Copyright 2023 i-CABLE. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

您喜歡的新聞

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*