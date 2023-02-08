【KTSF】

美國海軍發放打撈中國間諜汽球殘骸照片。

打撈工作是在大西洋南卡州Myrtle海灘對出的海域，圖中所見的間諜汽球，當中有支架及布料。

📍ATLANTIC OCEAN – @USNavy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/QwjSFQEw1b — U.S. Fleet Forces (@USFleetForces) February 7, 2023

此類間諜汽球上週起在南美洲也出現，這一個闖進美國領空，在2月4號被美軍發射導彈擊落。

