【KTSF】
美國海軍發放打撈中國間諜汽球殘骸照片。
打撈工作是在大西洋南卡州Myrtle海灘對出的海域，圖中所見的間諜汽球，當中有支架及布料。
📍ATLANTIC OCEAN – @USNavy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/QwjSFQEw1b
— U.S. Fleet Forces (@USFleetForces) February 7, 2023
此類間諜汽球上週起在南美洲也出現，這一個闖進美國領空，在2月4號被美軍發射導彈擊落。
(Copyright 2023 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
版權所有，不得轉載。
Be the first to comment