美國海軍發放打撈中國間諜汽球殘骸照片

February 8, 2023 全國消息, 新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

美國海軍發放打撈中國間諜汽球殘骸照片。

打撈工作是在大西洋南卡州Myrtle海灘對出的海域，圖中所見的間諜汽球，當中有支架及布料。

此類間諜汽球上週起在南美洲也出現，這一個闖進美國領空，在2月4號被美軍發射導彈擊落。

