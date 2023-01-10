亞裔婆婆Muni巴士上被無故踢傷 警方拘17歲疑犯（視頻）

【KTSF 吳倩妤報導】

舊金山（三藩市）12月初一名亞裔婆婆在Muni巴士上被人無故踢傷，舊金山警方週一表示，已經拘捕案中17歲疑犯。

事發於去年12月3日星期六近中午時份，一架Muni 38號巴士停在Geary Blvd夾Laguna街，畫面中看到身穿藍色外套的79歲印尼藉婆婆，上車後剛剛刷完路路通卡，就被一名男子在腹部踢了一腳，該婆婆被踢倒地時，頭部撞到車上扶手，疑犯之後落車徒步逃走。

We need your help locating the suspect of the aggravated assault on an elderly victim aboard a MUNI bus. The suspect is described to be a black male, in his 20s or 30s. He is approximately 5’11 with dark hair and dark facial hair. ➡️ https://t.co/Rn4sf1uVo4 pic.twitter.com/AIvmczGgbJ

— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 14, 2022