拜登宣布灣區多縣進入緊急狀態 協助地方政府應對災情

灣區多縣近日遭受連場暴風雨吹襲，導致多地出現水浸、山泥傾瀉、樹木倒塌造成的破壞，總統拜登週一宣布受影響的縣進入緊急狀態，聯邦政府將會發放災難撥款，協助地方政府應對災情。
將會獲得援助的縣，包括Napa、San Mateo、Santa Clara、Sonoma、Monterey和Santa Cruz，灣區以外的多個縣也將獲得援助。
Traffic alert 🚨 road closure Southbound SR-17 south of Glenwood Dr. Slide is blocking the roadway pic.twitter.com/lvAcjrhfLT
— CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 9, 2023
週日晚至週一早上吹襲灣區的風暴，導致Montery和Santa Cruz縣多個社區需要疏散，持續的降雨導致社區有水浸的危險。
另外，舊金山（三藩市）金門公園位於Fulton街與Lincoln Way之間Crossover Drive由於出現水浸，當局呼籲駕駛人暫時避免駕車到該區。
This is a current look at conditions in Santa Cruz County. Photos: Hwy 9 closed at Highlands Park, San Lorenzo River at Henry Cowell in Felton is rising. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/4L8CwAC3Cw
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 9, 2023
