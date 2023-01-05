大氣河風暴對Santa Cruz縣海岸造成廣泛破壞

【KTSF】

最新一場大氣河風暴，對灣區以南的Santa Cruz縣海岸造成廣泛破壞。

根據Santa Cruz縣當局在Twitter發放的照片，當中顯示Capitola和Seacliff碼頭遭到嚴重破壞.

The storm has caused significant damage throughout the county and along the coast, including heavy damage to piers in Capitola and Seacliff. High tide and large surf is a dangerous combination – avoid the coast. pic.twitter.com/XiyuJBQUFB — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) January 5, 2023

縣當局週四表示，沿岸地區極其危險，因為出現潮漲和大浪，呼籲民眾避免前往海邊，國家氣象局發出的水浸警告有效期至週四下午4時.

查詢當地的封路消息，可瀏覽：http://www.sccroadclosure.org/

查詢疏散消息，可瀏覽：https://aware.zonehaven.com/

🚨 Numerous closures 🚧 in place today, due to high tidal surge. Here’s a view w/ @CapitolaPolice at the Stockton Ave bridge over Soquel Creek. Please exercise extreme caution near the ocean 🌊 today. pic.twitter.com/og5tFdAGhs — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 5, 2023

(Copyright 2023 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report.)

版權所有，不得轉載。