舊金山有小狗走失 到消防局吠叫如在求助

【KTSF】
舊金山（三藩市）消防局早上在Twitter發文指，在金融區尋獲一隻害怕和濕了的小狗，相片可見這隻狗坐在乘客座位上，小狗在消防員的懷中顯得特別嬌小。
舊金山消防局指出，這隻聰明的小狗去到消防局並吠叫，好像向他們尋求協助一樣。
SCARED AND WET DOG FOUND FINANCIAL DISTRICT- This smart pup came to the fire house and barked for assistance. Crews will be awaiting a microchip scan (no tags) for reunification. During this storm, make sure your pets have ID, and are close by and comforted. pic.twitter.com/YtPK8SIZ8r
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 4, 2023
消防局表示，小狗上沒有狗牌，正等待掃描牠的晶片。
呼籲市民在這股風暴中，確保寵物有身份証明，將牠們留在身邊並安撫好牠們。
