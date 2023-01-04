舊金山有小狗走失 到消防局吠叫如在求助

【KTSF】

舊金山（三藩市）消防局早上在Twitter發文指，在金融區尋獲一隻害怕和濕了的小狗，相片可見這隻狗坐在乘客座位上，小狗在消防員的懷中顯得特別嬌小。

舊金山消防局指出，這隻聰明的小狗去到消防局並吠叫，好像向他們尋求協助一樣。

SCARED AND WET DOG FOUND FINANCIAL DISTRICT- This smart pup came to the fire house and barked for assistance. Crews will be awaiting a microchip scan (no tags) for reunification. During this storm, make sure your pets have ID, and are close by and comforted. pic.twitter.com/YtPK8SIZ8r

— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 4, 2023