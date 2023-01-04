舊金山有小狗走失 到消防局吠叫如在求助

January 4, 2023 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

舊金山（三藩市）消防局早上在Twitter發文指，在金融區尋獲一隻害怕和濕了的小狗，相片可見這隻狗坐在乘客座位上，小狗在消防員的懷中顯得特別嬌小。

舊金山消防局指出，這隻聰明的小狗去到消防局並吠叫，好像向他們尋求協助一樣。

消防局表示，小狗上沒有狗牌，正等待掃描牠的晶片。

呼籲市民在這股風暴中，確保寵物有身份証明，將牠們留在身邊並安撫好牠們。

(Copyright 2023 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*