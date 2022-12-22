奧克蘭有商舖被賊人開車撞入爆竊

(Oakland Police)

【KTSF】

東灣奧克蘭（屋崙）早前有商舖被賊人開車撞入爆竊，警局公開一段視頻及多張照片，希望公眾能提供消息協助破案。

事發於週一凌晨4時15分左右，地點在Martin Luther King Jr. Way 3200號路段一間商舖。

從警方公布的視頻所見，一輛90年代出廠的黑色或深綠色豐田Camry或近似型號的汽車，撞入一間商舖，導致磚牆或閘門損毀。

接著，另一輛懷疑是2004年銀色或米色福特Exploer XLS型號的汽車，後退撞入商舖的前門。

3名身穿黑衣的賊人用連著福特汽車的鐵鏈成功撬開閘門，其中一名持搶疑犯進入商舖內。

任何人如能就案件提供消息，請聯絡奧克蘭警方，電話：(510) 238-3426，或 (510) 238-3951.

