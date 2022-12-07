明年元旦Santa Clara市將上調最低工資

December 7, 2022 新聞, 灣區新聞, 熱點關注

【KTSF】

由明年元旦1月1號起，Santa Clara市最低工資將上調。

該市最低工資，會由現時的每小時16.4元，加至17.2元，這個加幅是以區域消費物價指數為基準，每年調整。

(Copyright 2022 KTSF. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
版權所有，不得轉載。

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


nine − five =