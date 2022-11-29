馬斯克指蘋果威脅要從App Store刪除Twitter應用程式

【KTSF】

馬斯克週一發布一系列推文，指蘋果威脅要從App Store中刪除Twitter的應用程式。

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

馬斯克的一系列推文指，蘋果「威脅」要阻止Twitter進入蘋果商店，但並未解釋原因，並且停止蘋果幾乎所有在Twitter的廣告，而把Twitter從蘋果商店移除，將會嚴重影響Twitter的業務。

蘋果尚未回應馬斯克的言論。

